What do EV batteries have to do with health?

Luby found Erica Plambeck, a professor of operations, information and technology at the Stanford Graduate School of Business and, like Luby, a senior fellow at the Stanford Woods Institute for the Environment. Plambeck was drawn to the challenge.

“The lead poisoning is heartbreaking,” Plambeck said. “There are huge economic inefficiencies that create opportunities to profitably reduce the lead emissions.”

Plambeck and Luby soon started working with Amrita Kundu and Moogdho Mahzab, Stanford postdoctoral scholars with deep understanding of the region. Their collaboration received early support from the Stanford King Center on Global Development and Woods’ Realizing Environmental Innovation Program, and has since raised more than $500,000 in funding from various sources, including the UK’s International Growth Center, the United Nations Sustainable Manufacturing and Environment Program, and Georgetown University, where Kundu is now an assistant professor of operations and information management. The team has since grown to include Shakeel Jajja, an associate professor of operations and supply chain management at Lahore University.

High stakes

The stakes are high. About one million adults die each year because of their exposure to lead. When children are exposed to lead, it kills their brain cells, causing permanent loss of intellectual capacity that leads to lost lifetime earnings and reduced productivity worth about a trillion dollars a year.

“Lead is a toxin like no other,” Luby said. “It is the element on the periodic table that does most damage to human health.”

One in three children worldwide has some form of lead poisoning, with most of those children in low and middle income countries, particularly in South Asia. In Bangladesh, lead poisoning affects closer to two out of three children, and the problem is poised to grow exponentially.

Increasingly higher prices have led to a shortage of natural gas in Bangladesh. As a result, the country’s energy minister wants to convert three-wheeled vehicles, used for about 200 million rides per day, from natural gas to battery electric power. High import taxes on imported batteries and growth in home solar energy systems dependent on battery storage have also contributed to a booming industry in batteries and battery recycling.

That might sound like good news, but taxes and expensive pollution controls required of recyclers have spawned a network of informal recyclers that often break apart batteries and burn coal to smelt their parts in open-air pits. Weak government controls and corruption exacerbate the situation. The result: increasing exposure to lead for millions of people and low-quality batteries.