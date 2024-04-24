Safer Sunscreen: Stanford researchers explore novel approach to sustainable sun protection

A lucky accident led Paul Bollyky to something that could revolutionize a summertime ritual. The Stanford immunologist and infectious disease specialist studies bacteriophages, viruses that consume infection-causing bacteria. One day, while cleaning lab surfaces with ultraviolet light, Bollyky accidentally exposed some bacteriophages to the light, but they remained unscathed. Their shapes seemed to protect their DNA from the rays.

“It made me think of how sunscreen protects our skin,” Bollyky recalled. “What if these biodegradable bacteriophages could do the same thing, but without damaging ocean life?”

Thousands of tons of sunscreen wash through U.S. reef areas every year, according to the National Park Service. Scientists have known for some time that oxybenzone, an organic compound found in many sunscreens, can disrupt corals’ life cycles. As a result, sunscreens with this compound have been banned in the U.S. Virgin Islands and Hawaii, the island nation of Palau, and Bonaire, an island municipality of the Netherlands, among other places. Because oxybenzone and other active ingredients in sunscreens can cross tissues, they can accumulate in human cells and tissues in toxic ways.

Back at his lab, Bollyky started “mucking around,” trying to identify and engineer naturally occurring bacteriophages to resemble the ultraviolet light-deflecting nanoparticles found in sunscreens. Bacteriophages infect bacteria but not human cells. Among the most abundant organisms on Earth, bacteriophages have evolved structures and mechanisms that allow them to absorb or deflect ultraviolet light.

“We thought maybe we can then use them as a novel form of sunscreen because they are so abundant and completely biodegradable,” Bollyky said. Bacteriophages are used in a range of medicine and biotechnology applications, including monoclonal antibodies, therapeutics, and genetics research. “So it's really not as crazy as it sounds,” Bollyky said. “We like to think that it's appropriately adventurous.”