Technology vs. Inequality

Looking at how urban environments affect wellbeing requires a lot of data. Getting that data on a large scale can be tremendously costly and time-consuming, requiring installation and monitoring of sensors at numerous locations. So, with funding from the Stanford Woods Institute for the Environment’s Environmental Venture Projects grants program, Hwang teamed up with civil and environmental engineering professors Hae Young Noh and Sarah Billington.

“We’re integrating natural sciences, social sciences and engineering, in the spirit of much of the research Woods supports,” Billington said. “It’s easy and inspiring to interact across schools and across the university. The expertise is close by.”

Starting in the city of San Jose, California, the team is collecting data through cars outfitted with air quality sensors, vibrations sensors, cameras, and microphones. City administrators are watching the project closely, and have expressed interest in outcomes related to natural disasters, maintenance, operations, resource allocation, and other issues. Billington, Hwang, and Noh are working with community partners to ensure their focus relates to concerns of residents, who they hope will come to feel invested in the project too.

“It’s not just my house that matters, but my neighborhood,” Noh said. “Whether they’re maintaining their yard, or whether there’s trash on the street, whether they feel safe to walk around, walk their dog in the evening, all these things matter to your overall wellbeing.”