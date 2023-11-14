Empowering the next generation of sustainable energy researchers

As pressure mounts to reduce global reliance on fossil fuels, sustainable energy engineering and battery technology offer a pathway to harness energy from renewable resources. A dedicated group of Stanford students is working beyond campus to empower the next generation of energy researchers to explore this challenging and exciting field.

Several graduate students studying battery technology in William Chueh’s lab group wanted to incorporate science outreach into their work. They noticed that traditional outreach efforts often neglected the importance of sustainable and renewable energy engineering. So, they connected with Stanford Energy Club to found Pre-collegiate Opportunities Within Energy Research (POWER) in 2020 with an aim to diversify the pipeline to sustainable energy careers. Building on existing relationships cultivated by the Education & STEM Outreach team in the Stanford Office of Community Engagement, POWER partnered with San Francisco Bay Area high schools whose populations include students from underrepresented minority and low-income backgrounds. Stanford students now regularly visit high schools to provide workshops that combine traditional instruction and hands-on activities.